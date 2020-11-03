Don Jr. Is Being Mocked For His Very Confusing Map Of A Trump Victory

With Election Day upon us, Americans are bracing for a whirlwind of crazy, and Donald Trump Jr. is already delivering right out of the gate. In an early morning post on Tuesday, Don Jr. tweeted out a very odd electoral map that predicts his father will win… almost the entire globe? You can take a look at the map below, which suffers from some significant geographical errors beyond the strange decision to include countries that aren’t the United States.

Needless to say, folks are very confused at what exactly Don Jr. is trying to say with his weirdo map, but the prevailing theory seems to be that he confused India with Iran and that he also doesn’t know how bodies of water work.

He also thought that the Black Sea is a country. pic.twitter.com/qJqjg0rTtM — Lô Storm (@lorileistorm) November 3, 2020

Oh my god he thinks India is Iran doesn’t he https://t.co/9QniY1SS68 — Kevin Drum has Doo Doo Ass (@thucydiplease) November 3, 2020

Everyone is asking why he threw India under the bus, but it is entirely possible that he can’t find Iran on a map. https://t.co/xib2YlH4kV — Matthew Petti 🦃🍂🥧 (@matthew_petti) November 3, 2020

People also had a field day with the suggestion that Antarctica is apparently a red state that will ensure a decisive win for the Trump campaign. (If you’re sensitive to penguin slander, you might want to look away.)

Ok looks like my earlier comments on election predictions and statistical models need adjusting. New models from high-level sources are suggesting that the Antarctic penguins and the mermaids of the Black and Caspian seas will make this decisively a Trump victory. https://t.co/fVzaR6E9H3 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) November 3, 2020

Don Jr.’s map also included Russia as a Trump win, which is a particularly boneheaded move given the campaign and Junior’s own attempts to dispel rumors that Vladimir Putin interfered with the 2016 election to ensure Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton. There’s also the very real concern that Russia is already meddling with the 2020 election, so not exactly the brightest decision on Junior’s part.

At least youre honest about russia — pat. (@PatsATweetin) November 3, 2020

As for where the map was lifted from because it’s not like Don Jr. is sitting around compiling maps on his computer, Law and Order‘s Christopher Meloni stepped in with a solid guess.

That’s the pandemic map, Jr https://t.co/d7ncGrbVfs — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) November 3, 2020

Is TV’s Elliot Stabler correct? It certainly does look like an early map of pandemic hot zones, so it’s a pretty strong guess. There’s also another likely source, which sadly, would not be out of place for the Trump campaign.

If you're wondering why Liberia is blue, it's because this map is taken from a 4chan nazi https://t.co/qbRhSz7lG1 — American Propagandist (@ArmyStrang) November 3, 2020

Back in August, Don Jr. had to stamp out widespread accusations that he was on cocaine during his RNC speech. We’re sure these two events are unrelated.