Donald Trump Jr. Is Being Fact-Checked Into Oblivion Over His Conspiracy About COVID-Vaccine News Timing

What a week this is already turning out to be. President Trump and President-Elect Biden greeted the nation with wildly different responses to news that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine results point toward a pair of injections that’s not only “robustly effective” but “more than 90%” so. For his part, Joe Biden congratulated the scientists who are making this happen for giving the world “cause for hope.” Biden continued with a lengthy plea to Americans to remain masked while staying patient during this ongoing battle, and Trump, uh, dropped an all-caps mini-tweet (for him) about the stock market.

Certainly, news of vaccine progress is cause for celebration, but guess who isn’t happy? Donald Trump Jr. appears to believe that Pfizer timed their news to damage his father’s election prospects. He tweeted, “The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right?

Trump Jr. is, of course, wanting everyone to congratulate his dad and probably re-do the election because his dad shouted “Operation Warp Speed!” a few times. In response, people were quick to tell the eldest Trump son that Pfizer head of vaccine development Dr. Kathrin Jansen preemptively declared, “We were never part of the Warp Speed … We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

The roasting of Junior began with fact-checks aplenty (especially regarding Pfizer’s avoidance of Trump influence) while ridiculing him for politicizing a vaccine’s calendar.

People also slammed Junior for his narcissistic response, given that he (of course) made everything about his family: “[Y]ou depraved egomaniacal simpleton. You’re not that important. Sit down.”

Some people just aren’t here for good news, right?

