What a week this is already turning out to be. President Trump and President-Elect Biden greeted the nation with wildly different responses to news that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine results point toward a pair of injections that’s not only “robustly effective” but “more than 90%” so. For his part, Joe Biden congratulated the scientists who are making this happen for giving the world “cause for hope.” Biden continued with a lengthy plea to Americans to remain masked while staying patient during this ongoing battle, and Trump, uh, dropped an all-caps mini-tweet (for him) about the stock market.

Certainly, news of vaccine progress is cause for celebration, but guess who isn’t happy? Donald Trump Jr. appears to believe that Pfizer timed their news to damage his father’s election prospects. He tweeted, “The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right?

The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right? 🙄 https://t.co/nS5rkywKXT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2020

Trump Jr. is, of course, wanting everyone to congratulate his dad and probably re-do the election because his dad shouted “Operation Warp Speed!” a few times. In response, people were quick to tell the eldest Trump son that Pfizer head of vaccine development Dr. Kathrin Jansen preemptively declared, “We were never part of the Warp Speed … We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.”

Pfizer says it did NOT join in the administration's partnership. Pfizer head of vaccine development Dr. Kathrin Jansen told the NY Times: “We were never part of the Warp Speed … We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone.” — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) November 9, 2020

Pfizer, unlike its competitors, did not join Operation Warp Speed, the government initiative designed to erase the financial risk of vaccine and therapeutics development by providing funding to companies and helping coordinate the trials.”https://t.co/62MVDJE3JU — BAAG (@bridgearefun) November 9, 2020

The roasting of Junior began with fact-checks aplenty (especially regarding Pfizer’s avoidance of Trump influence) while ridiculing him for politicizing a vaccine’s calendar.

You don't know how vaccines work do you. 90% is an insane number and would be one of The most effective vaccines ever produced if true. — Ryan Kegl (@KeglRyan) November 9, 2020

As someone who was part of the Pfizer vaccine study (phase 3), that's been their timeline all along. Results by late October, then pushed back to early/mid November. Trying to politicize this is both sad and disgusting. But I guess that's par for the course for Trump's spawn. — Bryan 🇺🇸 #WeVotedOutFascism (@swimmerbr78) November 9, 2020

The vaccine that shows promise is the one that completely avoided your Dad’s influence. Perfect — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) November 9, 2020

Yep, there is a massive conspiracy by all the scientists, business CEO’s, Doctors, medical professionals, journalists, citizens who volunteered to count votes, vote overseers….did I miss anyone? How are you btw? Your eyes looked dreadful last time I saw you. — Emma Stee! (@SnarfedLizard) November 9, 2020

People also slammed Junior for his narcissistic response, given that he (of course) made everything about his family: “[Y]ou depraved egomaniacal simpleton. You’re not that important. Sit down.”