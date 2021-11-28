Earlier this week, LeBron James had a couple of fans sitting courtside tossed out of the Lakers/Pacers game in Indiana for saying things he “would never say to a fan, and they should never say to a player.” Naturally, amateur bloviating opinion-haver and possibly soon-indicted Donald Trump Jr. — fresh off of being labeled an “idiot” by Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer — apparently had nothing better to do on this Saturday night than to take to Instagram to call “LaSnitch” a “bitch” over the incident.

He also fired up Photoshop to give “LaKaren” a MAGA-meme-makeover.

In the wake of the attack on James by “Traitor Tot,” people were quick to point out that the shout-y son of the twice-impeached former president would likely sh*t his pants if he ever stood face to face with LeBron James, one of the most impressive physical specimens to ever walk the face of the Earth, much less have the guts to call him a “bitch” to his face.

I wonder if Don Jr wants to call LeBron a bitch to his face. Or is he only tough on Twitter like his draft-dodging daddy? https://t.co/Oy8SKqGJed — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 27, 2021

Lebron is 6'7 245lbs with zero body fat and one of the most physically fit athletes in the history of pro sports. Don Jr is a flabby coke head. Let's see him say that to his face — Jer-Bear (@757VB757) November 27, 2021

Don Jr. out here calling Lebron James a bitch. I'm sure Donny would definitely say that in Lebron's face. He's the roughest, toughest trust fund baby ever seen — Tarence Ferrell (@TarenceTf) November 27, 2021

I guaren-fucking-tee that @DonaldJTrumpJr would piss his pants if @KingJames even took one step towards him. The Trumps are only tough when they know they can't face consequences. LeBron would smash poor Junior. https://t.co/jTp2bgduP1 — Diamond Jim Lowe (@DiamondJimLowe) November 27, 2021

Is there a bigger defender of shitty white people than @DonaldJTrumpJr? @KingJames would fold you in half and you would beg for more.. https://t.co/hLolhOvc3j — Andy Levangie (@AndyLevang) November 27, 2021

Don Jr. called LeBron a “bitch,” knowing full well he wouldn’t do shit but ask for an autograph if he ever saw LeBron face to face. Also, the irony of calling another man a bitch while limiting the comments on your post … https://t.co/WobkY8SEed — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 27, 2021

It's hilarious how hyper-masculine Don Jr and Matt Gaetz perform on Twitter when you can tell they wouldn't know how to hold a shovel or gas pump hose. — Book Jockey (@AngelaLovesNY) November 27, 2021

We know dam well that dude ain't saying none of that to @KingJames face. @DonaldJTrumpJr is the ultimate keyboard warrior. https://t.co/GcAevCLf1j — John Abruzzi (@FreshCoast818) November 27, 2021

And then there’s also the fact that Don Jr.’s most notable life accomplishment is being his father’s son.

Donald Trump Jr @DonaldJTrumpJr calling LeBron James a “bitch” for having a couple sitting court-side kicked out of a game for saying, “I hope your son does in a car wreck.” Don Jr — literally no personal accomplishments. Born white. And rich. The end. Here’s LeBron’s legacy… https://t.co/4jbWqMSrUq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 27, 2021

And this is probably something a few others can relate to.

I always hated LeBron. But if don jr doesn't like him, I think I have a new favorite player — Danny Colwell (@dannyinblue) November 27, 2021

Also, could it be merely a coincidence that “Don Jr” and “moronic” have both been trending on Twitter much of this Saturday night?

Don Jr. and moronic are both trending, so I’m going to assume there’s some sorta connection. — Trump's Angry Boss (@DoYourJobTrump) November 27, 2021

Moronic has been treading for hours, it was only a matter of time before Don Jr. started trending too pic.twitter.com/xerUJI1JzE — Star (@StarNoNumbers) November 27, 2021

Don Jr.’s outburst also inspired noted Trump impressionist J-L Cauvin to expand his game a little.

Finally, here’s something to be thankful for: not having to spend holidays with Don Jr.