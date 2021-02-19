While conservative commenters like Meghan McCain had the wherewithal to distance themselves from Republican Senator Ted Cruz and his tone-deaf trip to Cancun in the middle of a statewide emergency where Texans are literally freezing to death in the aftermath of an unprecedented winter storm that crippled the state’s power infrastructure, Donald Trump Jr. has gone the opposite direction by rushing to Cruz’s defense in the most Don Jr. way possible. In poorly written tweet, Don Jr. seems to insinuate that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is a Democrat, which is a hilarious blunder for someone who’s attempting to set himself up as the next “kingmaker” of the Republican Party. Also, it’s just plain dumb if you know even the bare minimum about the political landscape in Texas.

“The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling,” Don Jr. tweeted. “My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake.”

After firing off the badly written tweet, Don Jr. was instantly roasted on Twitter for not knowing that Abbott is a Republican:

Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, you are an idiot. Texas hasn't had a Democratic governor since Ann Richards left in 1995. https://t.co/ZMw9vhaSaz — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 19, 2021

The Governor of Texas is a Republican, sonny. Just like the Governors of Oklahoma and Arkansas. But those states didn't have their core infrastructure completely melt down. And their Senators didn't get caught jetting off while their citizens froze in their homes. Try to keep up. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) February 19, 2021

Hey, Republican Governor of Texas @GregAbbott_TX – @DonaldJTrumpJr is calling you both a democrat and an incompetent. Comment? Or are you just going to say nothing, and leave it that don is as dumb as his dad? — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 19, 2021

What "Democrat" governor are you talking about, Fool? Gov Abbott is a Republican. I urge Texans to cancel every Republican in office. Nationally, we cancelled your evil father and the country is better for it. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) February 19, 2021

Day after day, week after week, month after month, you prove Bob Mueller right. pic.twitter.com/dzGDHERFlt — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) February 19, 2021

As for his defense of Cruz, Don Jr. has become a frequent user of the video-sharing app Rumble in the past 48 hours, which his where he posted his thoughts on Ted’s Cancun trip, and awkwardly tried to imitate his dad’s knack for handing out nicknames. Via Newsweek:

“Now, if I were a Trump, which I am, I’d come up with a nickname for something like this, like Cancun Cruz. It’s funny,” he said. “I can’t get on this bandwagon trying to cancel the guy. It’s totally ridiculous. It’s absolutely absurd. “In the grand scheme of things, he’s a senator. He doesn’t manage crises in states,” he added. “That’s a governor’s job. He’s a federal employee, they mostly vote on things.”

After returning to Texas on Thursday, Cruz has since admitted that he planned to stay in Cancun until the weekend and that he regrets getting on the plane. “It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” Cruz told reporters.

(Via Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter)