Despite public-facing support of President Donald Trump’s questionable photo ops while he’s being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed hospital, Trump’s family is reportedly divided over his erratic behavior. Donald Trump Jr. appears to be the most concerned, and the situation reached a head following the president’s impromptu motorcade on Sunday, which led to pointed criticisms about endangering the lives of Secret Service agents and raised questions about the president’s mental stability. According to Vanity Fair, Trump Jr. has been attempting to enlist his siblings in an intervention, but his pitch is going as expected.

“Don Jr. has said he wants to stage an intervention, but Jared and Ivanka keep telling Trump how great he’s doing,” a source said. Don Jr. is said to be reluctant to confront his father alone. “Don said, ‘I’m not going to be the only one to tell him he’s acting crazy,’” the source added.

As you can see, the President’s children spent the weekend cheerleading Trump’s attempt to downplay the severity of his condition despite being hospitalized. Here’s Ivanka calling the president “relentless” as he signs stacks of blank paper in a Saturday photo op.

Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020

And here’s Eric cheering on the motorcade that left Trump Jr. “deeply upset” by his father’s actions.

However, Vanity Fair reports that all three children are “united” that the president’s Monday morning tweetstorm is cause for concern. After Trump fired off more than a dozen all-caps tweets with such phrases as “SPACE FORCE. VOTE!” and “LAW & ORDER. VOTE!” the hashtag #RoidRage quickly started trending on Twitter, much to the dismay of his family. “They’re all worried,” a source said. “They’ve tried to get him to stop tweeting.”

(Via Vanity Fair)