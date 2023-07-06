Donald Trump Jr. is doing his part to keep eyes on the mysterious cocaine that was discovered in the White House over the holiday weekend. This has led to jokes from people who have likely watched Don Jr.’s recent teary-eyed, twitchy spell of nose rubbing during a media appearance, which followed a string of high-energy Fox News rants.

Jr. is not thrilled that the knives haven’t fully come out for Hunter Biden (although the illegal white powder surfaced when Biden and fam were out of town). No matter, though. Don Jr. is actually comparing this situation to his dad’s famed Diet Coke obsession. This is something that Trump Sr. himself constantly reminded people of (while also calling it “garbage” that “I’ll still keep drinking”), and his delight over the carbonated beverage was so pronounced that he did what was probably the coolest thing that a Trump has ever done: install an actual “Diet Coke button” within the Oval Office.

Still, Don Jr. is steamed that people enjoyed ribbing his dad over his beloved soda addiction. “For perspective,” the MAGA heir complained. “[T]he media made a much bigger deal about my father drinking multiple Diet Cokes a day then they are about actually finding cocaine in the White House which also led to an evacuation!”

For perspective the media made a much bigger deal about my father drinking multiple Diet Cokes a day then they are about actually finding cocaine in the White House which also led to an evacuation!

They’re just democrat propagandists at this point… nothing more nothing less. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 6, 2023

There’s a lot here. Yet at least this cocaine-related complaint is distracting him from spreading more conspiracy theories about the doomed Titanic tourists. Don Jr. might also be distracting himself from an Australian official calling him a “big baby” over his apparently nixed speaking tour Down Under. Who knows!