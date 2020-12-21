Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump has discussed naming Sidney Powell to “a special counsel overseeing an investigation of voter fraud.” That’s the same Sidney Powell — an attorney by day, a conspiracy theorist by night… and day — who was dumped by the Trump administration for being even kookier than Rudy Giuliani, a man who holds press conferences next to sex shops. But now she’s back! Powell met with the president on Friday, along with former-national security adviser Michael Flynn, who “pushed for Mr. Trump to impose martial law and deploy the military to ‘rerun’ the election. At one point in the meeting on Friday, Mr. Trump asked about that idea,” according to the Times. Nothing like a coup to end 2020.

When asked about the report on Monday’s Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, CNN’s John Harwood did not hold back. “The president is surrounding himself with 30 days left in his presidency having been defeated by Joe Biden, being psychologically unable to accept that defeat, to accept the brand of a loser,” he said, via Mediaite. “He is holed up in the White House, not doing his job, spinning out lies about how he won the election and it was stolen from him. And bringing crazy people in to talk about crazy idea.” Harwood called the accusations of voter fraud and threats of martial law “absolutely lunatic stuff,” adding, “The reason that is talked about in the White House is that the president himself is a kook, and he cannot handle his situation.”

Trump is out of the White House in a month, whether he likes it or not, and “we’re all going to have to live with it for 30 days,” Harwood said. “While he does nothing about it or tries to do something, in which case he’ll be stopped… It’s continued trauma for the country.”

(Via Mediaite)