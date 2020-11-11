In a time when some sort of norm-shattering event is happening by the minute, it’s downright impressive that people are still having at a laugh at Rudy Giuliani holding a Trump campaign event at Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead of the Four Seasons hotel. The viral moment has had considerable staying power, and according to NPR’s David Greene, people are still calling the sex shop next door, Fantasy Island, and asking, “Is Rudy there?” several times a day.

Clerk at sex shop near Four Seasons Total Landscaping: “I get at least 10, 15 calls a day – ‘Is Rudy here?’”@WHYYNews @miles__bryan — David Greene (@nprgreene) November 11, 2020

While the event has been a merchandising boon for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, who’s already selling T-shirts, Fantasy Island didn’t capitalize on the viral moment yet. But owner Bernie D’Angelo did tell Slate that he is enjoying the hilarity of it all, and it has been brought a huge amount of hits to the store’s Facebook page. “We could never afford advertising like this,” he said. “This is worldwide. I don’t know if I’ll ever trend like this ever again.”

D’Angelo particularly enjoyed the delicious irony of the viral event. Via Slate:

“What are the odds, you know? Donald Trump starts out playing around with Stormy Daniels, and next thing you know, one of his final hurrahs is going to be down the street from an adult bookstore that’s been there for 40 years. You can’t write this stuff. Basically, I was pretty much in awe of the funniness of the whole situation.”

While this all sounds pretty embarrassing for Giuliani, at least nobody’s talking about him sticking his hand down his pants in Borat 2. Silver linings, right?

(Via David Greene on Twitter, Slate)