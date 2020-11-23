There’s a limit on crazy — even for a president whose hobbies include retweeting QAnon conspiracies and dismantling democracy — and it looks like Sidney Powell just reached it.

Powell, an attorney, and outspoken Trump supporter was named to the president’s legal team last week as he continued to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s effort to hold up the transition of power in court with lawsuits in multiple states alleging various forms of voter fraud has been going embarrassingly poorly as more and more judges throw out unsubstantiated cases and his top legal aide, Rudy Giuliani invites the press to his public meltdowns. Powell was part of that team, working for Giuliani and Trump, who seemed confident in her abilities just a few days prior.

how it started / how it’s going pic.twitter.com/27iyQwc8GZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2020

But this tweet didn’t age well. That’s because Powell quickly started attacking members of the president’s own party in her attempt to prove voter fraud had taken place in Georgia — a state which turned blue for Biden and is currently in the midst of a run-off election that could turn the Senate majority for the Democrats. Powell has attacked Georgia’s Republican Governor, Brian Kemp, after he certified the state’s vote for Biden, but it’s her wild claims about organized voter fraud that probably proved to be the final nail in her political coffin.

On Thursday, Powell — who’s diatribe was overshadowed by Rudy Giuliani’s hair-dye incident — told the press she believed Dominion, Georgia’s voting software system, was created at the direction of the late Venezuelan dictator, Hugo Chavez:

“Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up … and Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State need to go with it because they’re in on the Dominion scam. Another benefit Dominion was created to reward is what I would call election insurance, that’s why Hugo Chavez had it created in the first place. I also wonder where he got the technology, where it actually came from because I think it’s him or … the CIA.”

There’s a lot to unpack there, especially after Powell threatened Kemp with a “biblical lawsuit” and suggested the state had voting servers in Germany that might have also been compromised. None of these claims have been verified and Powell has shown no evidence when asked to produce back-up for these allegations. And look, we could continue to shame Trump, Powell and the rest of the GOP’s cronies by fact-checking their obvious lies to death, but then you wouldn’t get to bask in the joy of watching Twitter drag them within an inch of their lives.

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani explains that dismissal of SIDNEY POWELL from Trump legal team is due to insufficient public statements next to dildo stores — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) November 22, 2020

Imagine being Sidney Powell watching Rudy Giuliani tucking in his dick on Borat only to have Rudy tell her she's out here doing too much crazy shit to continue representing Trump. — I Smoked The Trump Admínístration 🚬 (@Dknight10k) November 23, 2020

Sidney Powell should be our first female president. Pass it on. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2020

Watching the election conspiracy pushers like Sidney Powell come for Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, even suggesting that someone on their side bought the election, is like watching Jurassic Park. The GOP created the monsters, and now they’re loose and they can’t control them. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 22, 2020

I have evidence of biblical proportions about Sidney Powell stealing $755 worth of sex toys from the shop next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but I'm going to wait till the right time to drop it. Book me on the news shows in the meantime! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 22, 2020

Has anyone been able to reach Hugo Chavez for comment about Sidney Powell being fired? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 23, 2020

Powell has said she’ll continue to pursue legal avenues to a Trump victory on her own like some kind of socialist-crusading maverick, but it looks like the moral of the story for future Trump clout-chasers is this: if your conspiracy theory involves dead Latin American Marxists rigging votes, you’ve gone too far.