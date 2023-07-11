Despite previously claiming that his MyPillow empire isn’t going broke and is “doing great” after being dropped by Walmart and major retailers because of his election fraud crusade, Mike Lindell can no longer hide the truth about his financial woes.

According to the Star Tribune, Lindell is frantically auctioning off everything that isn’t bolted down to make up for a massive dip in revenue after Bed, Bath and Beyond joined Walmart in no longer carrying MyPillow items:

“It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell said in a phone interview Monday. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.” The auction does not appear related to the $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit targeting both Lindell and MyPillow, which is ongoing in federal court.

However, this isn’t the first time that Lindell has cited a $100 million loss. He used the same figure back in January 2023 when he painted himself as a martyr for continuing to push conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

“Now let me tell you the facts about MyPillow. When I tried to get this out to the people, MyPillow lost $100 million in retailers,” Lindell said in an interview. “We are not up 30-40% — we are down. We are down. I had to borrow money.”

But just a few months later, Lindell changed his tune while appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast as he often does. The CEO claimed to have invented MyPillow 2.0 and turned things around. Clearly, that story hasn’t held up because Lindell is now back to saying revenue is in the toilet as he scrambles to unload sewing machines and office chairs online.

