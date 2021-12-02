If Hillary Clinton penned an article for The Onion, it might read a little bit like State of Terror, the new political thriller the former secretary of state and one-time aspiring POTUS penned alongside mystery writer Louise Penny. While it’s purely a work of fiction, it’s been difficult for people to believe that the main protagonist in the book isn’t at least partly based on a former president whose name rhymes with Shmonald Shrump. And, as HuffPost reports, Clinton is having some fun with the idea.

The book—which, again, is fiction—tells the story of the contentious relationship between a newly elected president, Eric Dunn, and his onetime political rival-turned-secretary of state, Ellen Adams. Their connection becomes even more problematic when, according to the book’s official summary: “What begins as a series of apparent terrorist attacks is revealed to be the beginning of an international chess game involving the volatile and Byzantine politics of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran; the race to develop nuclear weapons in the region; the Russian mob; a burgeoning rogue terrorist organization; and an American government set back on its heels in the international arena.”

The book, which immediately shot to the top of the New York Times Bestsellers List, has been getting rave reviews since it was released in October. And many readers are having fun picking up on tiny details that could be easily construed as swings in the “hamberder”-loving former president’s direction. Globe and Mail journalist Elizabeth Renzetti particularly enjoyed that Dunn is portrayed as “a hulking moron whose breath smells of meat.”

Clinton—an expert troller—saw Renzetti’s comment and seized upon the moment to tease her “fictional” antagonist even further, while wryly noting that Dunn “Could have been based on anyone….”

Could have been based on anyone…. https://t.co/bxYrbg1m26 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 1, 2021

