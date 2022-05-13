“My whole life is about winning. I don’t lose often. I almost never lose,” Donald Trump once said. This was before he lost the presidency to Joe Biden, but if you still found that quote inspiring, the former-president has an expensive new grift for you. Trump is haunting the country with the American Freedom Tour as “a new way to milk his ex-presidency — and test another — [by] hitting the lucrative motivational speaking circuit with more fervor than any other active U.S. politician in history,” Axios reports.

Trump will make his next stop on the tour in Austin on Saturday. According to the AFT website, there are a dozen different price options to attend, each with its own level of access. Ticket prices start at $9, for the Satellite tier. That includes a spot in an overflow room at the venue to watch the program on a TV screen. Presidential tier tickets cost $4,995. That includes early access to the event site, admission to a reception and a photo-op with Trump’s son Don Jr., as well as premium seating to watch Trump.

There’s also a vague-sounding “Patriot” tier, which includes roundtables with Mike Pompeo and Trump, and a “photo op” with the former-president. No price is listed, but it’s probably however much it costs to fix a private plane.

American Freedom Tour founder Chris Widener wouldn’t say how much Trump is getting paid to share his motivational wisdom (like, “The beauty of me is that I’m very rich”), but he did say that “most all of our speakers get paid an honorarium for the event.” Plus, free Diet Cokes. Widener added that the tour is not “a Trump-aligned operation,” and the message is “Faith, Family, Finances, and Freedom.” But there’s one “F” that’s missing.

Here’s the kind of speech you can expect:

Trump gave this wildly scattered, rambling, and dishonest speech at an annual Republican dinner pic.twitter.com/lAQDXcfUV9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 5, 2019

(Via Axios)