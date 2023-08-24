Sorry to everyone trying to celebrate National Peach Pie Day, but the only thing anyone can talk about today is Donald Trump‘s mugshot. The former president, who faces 13 felony counts in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is expected to surrender to authorities in Fulton County on Thursday. It will likely happen in the evening “during the prime viewing hours for the cable news networks,” according to the Guardian.

Trump skirted having his mugshot taken, let alone released to the public, during previous arrests, but Fulton County sheriff Pat Labat vowed that he’ll be treated like everyone else this time. “Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” he said earlier this month.

As for how Trump might look in the mugshot, former federal prosecutor Brian T. Kelly gave some tips to the Boston Globe. “Menacing is never good,” he said. “It could taint the jury pool. I’d say the best a person can do is simply look calm and serious.” Retired New York Police Department detective Michael Alcazar bluntly added, “The photographer just takes a picture and that’s that.”

Trump’s mugshot might actually break the internet (before it appears on thousands of the cheapest bootleg shirts you’ve ever seen).

