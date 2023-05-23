Donald Trump has gone through a lot of lawyers over the decades, some of whom have turned on him but good. His latest team must be ready to throttle him. On Monday, E. Jean Carroll’s legal team filed another defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump after he defamed the day after a jury found him guilty of…defamation and sexual misconduct. How did Trump react? Well, by defaming her again, of course.

As per Raw Story, Trump once again grabbed his phone — which his lawyers no doubt wish they could confiscate — to repeat the same lines that have already gotten him sued twice.

“I don’t know E. Jean Carroll, I never met her or touched her (except on a celebrity line with her African American husband who she disgustingly called the ‘Ape,),” Trump wrote. “I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her Fake, Made Up Story, that she wrote in a book. IT NEVER HAPPENED, IS A TOTAL SCAM, UNFAIR TRIAL!”

He wasn’t done:

“The Carroll case is part of the Democrats playbook to tarnish my name and person, much like the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 Intelligence Agents, FBI/Twitter Files, and so much more. It is being funded and tried by Democrat operatives, although this was denied by them, and when they got caught in the lie, the Clinton appointed judge would not let us use it in trial. Time will prove him to be highly partisan & very unfair. Where’s the dress she said she had?”

Annoyed as Trump’s lawyers must be, at least they’ll be making bank. After all, he has plenty of other legal woes, including the inconveniently scheduled trial for the Stormy Daniels fiasco.

(Via Raw Story)