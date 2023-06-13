As Donald Trump arrived at his arraignment hearing in Miami on Tuesday, the former president had failed to find a local attorney to represent him. Trump faces a damning indictment from the federal government over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, and thanks for his noted history of stiffing lawyers and using them as political attack dogs, he was unable to find any takers to challenge the government’s case.

However, Trump did manage to convince one of his attorneys, Alina Habba, to plead his case on TV. It should be noted that Habba is not defending Trump against the federal charges in court because she’s a real estate lawyer. That distinction was not lost on MSNBC who promptly cut away from Habba as anchor Chris Jansing informed viewers at home that Habba basically doesn’t know what she’s talking about because this isn’t even her field.

Via Mediaite:

“She is someone who seems to be serving as a kind of spokesperson for this team, which as we said at the beginning of these hours, that Donald Trump is frankly having some trouble filling, and she herself doesn’t really have any background in criminal law. She’s done real estate law, she’s done family law, a number of other things, and has worked for Donald Trump, but this is not her area of expertise.”

Despite cutting away from Habba, former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann did concede to Jansing that Habba made a valid point about “selective prosecution,” but only from a public debate aspect.

“If you’re trying to understand what this country is now going through, the issue of whether there is selective prosecution, not in the legal sense, but, is somebody being targeted because one party doesn’t like the other party is something that you don’t want to see happen here,” Weissman said. “So, what you want to know is, is there really proof and are there other people similarly situated being prosecuted?”

(Via Mediaite)