Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) after the union threatened to expel the former-president for his role in inciting the attack on the Capitol building on January 6.

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership,” Trump wrote in an extremely salty letter, adding, “Who cares!” He misses tweeting so much (it’s not the same coming from others). Sad!

Trump boasted of his work in “movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice.” (No love for The Little Rascals?) He also took credit for creating “thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN,” which “brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union… Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors.”

Trump ended his letter with a real “you can’t fire me, I quit” move: “I no longer wish to be associated with your union… You have done nothing for me.”

Responding to Mr. Trump’s resignation, SAG-AFTRA offered a simple two-word statement jointly attributed to Ms. Carteris and David White, the union’s national executive director on Thursday afternoon: “Thank you.”

SAG-AFTRA is made up over 160,000 performers and journalists “across 25 locals in the United States who work in film and digital motion pictures, television programs, commercials, video games, corporate/educational and non-broadcast productions, new media, television and radio news outlets, as well as major label recording artists,” according to the union. If you were hoping for a new Apprentice video game, sorry!

