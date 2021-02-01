It must be grinding Donald Trump’s gears that he can’t tweet about all the latest Diet Coke news, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s dating lives, and Tom Brady — not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady alone — going to the Super Bowl. The former-president can’t even participate in his favorite pastime: coming up with bad nicknames for anyone he disagrees, even (especially?) one of his fellow Republicans.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump is fuming that he hasn’t been able to use Twitter to insult Liz Cheney (R-WY), one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol siege. He was banned from the social media platform on January 8.

“He has not been able to personally trash Cheney via his once widely read tweets. He has written out insults and observations, several of them about Cheney, but with no ability to tweet them himself, he has resorted to suggesting put-downs for others to use or post to their own Twitter, according to a person with direct knowledge of this new habit,” the report reads. He’s called her “totally phony” to his Mar-a-Lago confidants, “someone who did whatever she could to embrace him when it was politically convenient, but then moved to bury him” following the riot that left five people dead.

Around Mar-a-Lago, Trump has marveled about how she “has no friends” anymore, given that liberals don’t like her and that she’s antagonized much of the Trumpist right by “siding” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers on impeachment. The former president has made clear to key allies that they can’t let her “get away with” this.

And yet, the world moves on without Trump calling Cheney “Lyin’ Liz” on Twitter. Sad!

Twitter has been quite pleasant lately. 3 days of fun Bernie memes, gamestonk, and now Quillette dog shampoo guy. dunno if that's Trump being kicked off entirely, but I bet it is part of the reason — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) January 31, 2021

