Donald Trump, the Queens-born star of everyone’s favorite New York City-set movie (Home Alone 2: Lost in New York), returned to the Five Boroughs on Sunday for the first time since leaving the White House. “Trump pulled up to the Midtown skyscraper where he stays while in Manhattan just before 9 p.m. He was seated in a backseat of a black SUV,” the New York Post reported, adding this amusing detail: “Upon his arrival, he waved to a lone Trump supporter who was across the street next to the media.” One!

Trump is widely disliked in New York, especially the city. He received only 37.75% of the vote in the 2020 election (Biden won the state’s 29 electoral votes with 60.86%), which makes sense, considering last October, the former-president tweeted that New York had “gone to hell.” He also complained that “New York City and State are falling apart” and “all they want to do is investigate to make me hate them even more than I should.”

No wonder he changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida:

New York is a blue state, and the city still more liberal; since Trump took office, there have routinely been demonstrations against White House policies outside his eponymous properties. New Yorkers’ dislike of Trump hit new highs last spring. His administration’s mishandling of coronavirus was felt especially deeply in New York City, an early US center of the pandemic. City and state officials begged a seemingly uninterested Trump for help.

At least he still has one fan left (it was probably Rudy).

(Via the New York Post)