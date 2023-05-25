You knew Ron DeSantis launching his 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter was going to be a disaster. But this was a SpaceX rocket-exploding calamity. There were tech issues galore, including “the audio feed [being] affected by feedback, outages, and garbled audio,” the Guardian reported. “Listeners reported their Twitter apps crashing or logging them out as they tried to join the event.” DeSantis eventually made his announcement, 25 minutes later than he was scheduled to, but not before he got dragged by two elderly men.

Joe Biden tweeted “this link works,” along with a link to donate to his reelection campaign, while Donald Trump, hoo boy. After spending the day coming up with nicknames for the Florida governor, he posted a video during the Twitter event of one of Elon Musk’s beloved rockets crashing and burning, the words “Ron! 2024” affixed to it. Trump also did this:

This is the full video of DeSantis with Hitler and the devil posted on Trump’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/fj7CEhvaJq — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) May 25, 2023

Yes, that is a fictional conversation between “Rob” DeSantis, Musk, George Soros, Adolf Hitler, Klaus Schwab, Dick Cheney, the FBI, and the Devil, why do you ask? A fake Trump also enters the chat at one point. “The Devil, I’m going to kick your ass very soon. Hitler, you’re already dead. Dick Cheney sounds like he’ll be joining Hitler very soon. Klaus Schwab and George Soros, I’m putting both your asses in jail,” he says, adding, “And Ron DeSanctimonious can kiss my big, beautiful 2024 presidential ass. Trump 2024, baby! Let’s go.”

The next 530 days, until the election, are going to be wild.

(Via the Guardian)