Donald Trump may not be the most popular person among government employees currently impacted by a partial government shutdown in a fight over proposed border wall funding. It’s put a lot of people out of work around the holiday season, and hurt plenty of families who have shared their stories online.
But in a more literal sense, he also directly impacted the life of one child on Christmas Eve when he called a seven-year-old boy as part of a media event at the White House. These calls are pretty common for a president, and much like the pardoning of a turkey, it’s usually pretty easy to coast through the holiday tradition.
But when the topic of Santa Claus came up on Monday, Trump nearly ruined the whole gambit by asking a child if he believed in Santa and then, you know, suggesting that it’s about time he gives up the proverbial ghost.
Someone tell conservatives if they want win the war on Christmas, they have ro get rid of the President.