Donald Trump had a lot to say during his two-part Fox News interview with Bret Baier, which aired Monday and Tuesday. He basically confessed to crimes, learned that an inmate he freed would be executed under his drug dealer plan, and rambled… something… about Vladimir Putin. It was a lot and nothing at the same time. It’s the Trump way! He also claimed he saved the lives of 100 million people, but modest man that he is, he doesn’t want the credit.

“There are people that say I saved 100 million lives — I don’t even talk about it,” Trump said before talking about it. He has a Democrat friend who told him, “I don’t understand one thing about you. I watch your rallies, they’re incredible. You talk about defeating ISIS, you talk about taxes, you talk about regulation, you talk about everything. You never said — I’ve never heard you talk about the incredible job did you with the vaccines.”

Trump believes he’s single handedly to thank for getting the COVID vaccine “done in nine months and it was suppose to take anywhere from five to 12 years… I broke their ass, OK?” Trump’s hypothetical Democrat friend (who probably isn’t Joe Biden, but the president did give Trump credit) wasn’t done lavishing praise on the big man. “You may have saved in the world, throughout the world, a hundred million people and you never talk about it.” He replied, “I said, I really don’t want to talk about it because, as a Republican it’s not a great thing to talk about because, for some reason, it’s just not.” Come again?

Baier pushed back on Trump and asked, “For some reason?” “Yeah, for some reason,” Trump shot back. “Because, people love the vaccines, and people hate the vaccines. But, conservatives aren’t — and I understand both sides of it, by the way. I understand both sides very well.”

(Via Mediaite)