Donald Trump is continuing to freak out about how much money he owes. Last month, a New York judge ordered that the former president must pay $355 million in fines, plus interest, for lying about his wealth. Long story short: he’s struggling to come up with the money, to the point where he might have to sell his Mar-a-Lago property. Now where will Vanilla Ice play on New Year’s Eve?!?

While whining about the ruling in a lengthy Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump compared the judge to an old-school SNL character and took a cheap shot at the current version of the comedy series.

“Even though I did nothing wrong, a Radical Left New York Judge, a true Trump Hater, Arthur Engoron (Are we allowed to speak about his Unconstitutional Gag Order?), picked a number out of THIN AIR, $355,000,000, plus interest (reminiscent of John Lovitz, ‘The Liar,’ on SNL when it was good), & wants me to bond it, which is not possible for bonding companies to do in such a high amount, before I can even Appeal. That is CRAZY!” Trump wrote. It goes on from there, but you get the idea.

What’s your favorite part? Mine is when he misspells Lovitz’s first name. It’s Jon, not John. If only there was another Lovitz character that could accurately describe Trump’s post…

Thank you, Jay Sherman.

