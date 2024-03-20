Donald Trump loves to talk about how much money he has — until it’s time to pay up. The former president is reportedly struggling to cover a $454 million judgment in a New York civil fraud case. According to NPR, “Trump’s lawyers say they’ve approached 30 companies through four brokers and none will accept his real estate holdings as a guarantee on the bond for $454 million and argue the judgment is unconstitutionally high.”

There’s one way he can make some quick cash: sell Mar-a-Lago.

While appearing on CNN, Bess Freedman, CEO of the luxury estate firm Brown Harris Stevens, discussed Trump’s Florida resort with host Erin Burnett, “I think you need at least 30 days to get any of these properties sold. But Mar-a-Lago, potentially that could be something that could be sold quickly,” she said. “I think the valuation is something in the hundreds of millions and I think there could be a buyer for something like that.” Raw Story has more:

Burnett pointed out there wouldn’t be enough time for a buyer to even see the place. “That would be literally if you’re talking about doing that between now and Monday, that’s picking up the phone, calling someone and then literally writing a check,” she said. “Yeah,” said Freedman. “I mean, there could be plenty of international people who want to buy that property. I mean, there’s properties that are priced at 150, 200 million that are nearby that and Palm Beach … it’s just shot up like a rocket and people do want to live there.”

What an opportunity for someone to buy the historical site where Vanilla Ice performed on New Year’s Eve and Rudy stumbled around in a drunken, depressive stupor. These properties don’t hit the market every day, you know.

(Via Raw Story)