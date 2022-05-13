If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. And if you still don’t succeed, file for bankruptcy a few times, run for president and win, run again and lose, spend years whining about how you didn’t really lose, then try your hand at becoming the next Netflix.

In October 2021, Donald Trump finally made good (sort of) on his long-threatened promise to launch his own social network when he announced the birth of the knee-slappingly named TRUTH Social. Within days, he had announced some seriously shady plans to take the network’s also newly-formed parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, public. While there were rumblings at the time that streaming was part of the company’s plan, a new job listing posted on Linkedin, and spotted by Mediaite, has confirmed that video content is part of the former president’s future.

According to the job listing, “Trump Media & Technology Group’s Streaming Video On Demand service will be a ‘Big Tent’ platform offering broad-based entertainment rooted in free speech. In addition to the Social Media platform Truth Social, our SVOD platform TMTG+ will be the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content.”

As for the role itself, which is listed as a Content Development Manager, Team Trump is looking for someone “with a passion for day-to-day development of the TMTG+ programming slate. The role will generate and develop internal concepts for original unscripted content, short form series episodes and specials. Our ideal candidate will be able to establish priorities and multi-task efficiently within a fast-paced environment while meeting strict deadlines.”

One can only hope that No, You Can’t Use This Bathroom! with Ivanka and Jared and How to Be Intensely Unappealing and Uninteresting, hosted by Don Jr., are at the top of the development slate.

(Via Mediaite)