On Wednesday evening, Donald Trump surprised the tech world by announcing his long-threatened social media platform, Truth Social, but he also apparently surprised another more serious group of people: the platform’s investors. According to a new report from the New York Times, the venture capital company, Digital World Acquisition, was not aware that the former president would be directly involved with Truth Social, which is kind of an important factor. Via Raw Story:

“The details of Mr. Trump’s latest partnership were vague,” the Times reports. “The statement he issued was reminiscent of the kind of claims he made about his business dealings in New York as a real estate developer. It was replete with high-dollar amounts and superlatives that could not be verified.”

Trump’s involvement is obviously a double-edged sword. While the former president still has a large number of supporters and a prominent place as the de facto head of the Republican Party, he’s also banned from Facebook and Twitter for riling up that base and sending them storming into the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Before you cut a check for $300 million, you should probably get more specifics from the guy whose spent the better part of the year claiming that he really won the 2020 election (when he did not).

Case in point, he announced Truth Social by essentially accusing Twitter of working with the Taliban: “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced,” Trump wrote in his press release. “This is unacceptable.”

