To paraphrase Gomez Addams, they say a man who represents himself has a fool for a client. Well, with God as my witness, Donald Trump is inching closer to being that fool.

During a speech at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, the scandal-ridden former president claimed that he’s turned down some of the “biggest” lawyers in the country from representing him while he faces dozens of federal criminal charges. “I tell all these people, they all come in — they want to help,” Trump rambled. “The biggest, some of the biggest people, the biggest law firms, the biggest lawyers, I say listen, ‘I don’t need any help. I don’t want any help in campaigns.'”

Earlier this month, two of the former president’s top lawyers resigned from his defense team after the DOJ announced it would charge Trump with 37 counts related to his handling of classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Jim Trusty and John Rowley, who previously led Trump’s legal team in Washington, D.C., indicated they would no longer represent him in the Jack Smith probe and his $475 million defamation suit against CNN.

If Trump is sentenced to 536 years in prison after representing himself in court, every minute since he was elected in 2016 will have been worth it. (OK, not really, but it would be very funny.)

At Bedminster last night, Trump says some of the best lawyers and law firms in the country contacted him offering their help but he told them he didn’t need it. pic.twitter.com/63UkRZVqog — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 23, 2023

(Via Mediaite)