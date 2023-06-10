Last week Donald Trump broke yet another record: He became the first U.S. president to be indicted on criminal charges once but twice. Congrats? This one was even a federal indictment, for his alleged mishandling of classified government documents. He could eventually become the first POTUS to wind up in the slammer — and should he be convicted of every one the charges of which he’s been accused, he would face a truly staggering amount of time in the clink.

On Friday, the day after news broke that Trump was indeed being indicted, again, the Department of Justice went and unsealed their case against him, making public the 37 charges against him. The Washington Post broke down how much jail time comes with each conviction:

1. 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information — 10 years each

2. 3 counts of withholding or concealing documents in a federal investigation — 20 years each

3. 2 counts of false statements — 5 years each

4. 1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice — 20 years

That’s 400 years in prison — or, as the Post puts it, “longer than the U.S. has been a country.”

But that’s just one of the cases going to trial. Mediaite went and added 34 felony accounts he faces in the case by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who’s investigating the alleged hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels. If convicted of all those, that’s another 136 years, bringing his tenure behind bars to 536 years.

Will Trump be convicted of all 71 counts? Probably not. Hell, he might not even be convicted of any (though this seems unlikely). But if he is, he won’t only have to campaign from the slammer, but if he wins he might have to serve from it, too. Luckily for him, he’d probably have to do so from one of those cushy country club prisons where he can rant to strangers like he does at Mar-a-Lago.

(Via The Post and Mediaite)