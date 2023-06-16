Donald Trump has a lot on his plate right now. He was just arraigned on federal charges following a damning indictment that contains an overwhelming amount of evidence showing he mishandled classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, he could be facing a similar indictment in New Jersey, there are potential charges from January 6 waiting in the wings, and it’s looking more and more likely that he will be hit with election interference charges in Georgia.

So what’s on Trump’s mind? Getting his boxes back.

The former president launched one of his trademark, all-caps rants where he demanded that the special counsel “drop all charges against me” and “return everything that was illegally taken.”

Via Truth Social:

SO NOW THAT EVERYONE UNDERSTANDS THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, PLUS THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, TOTALLY EXONERATED ME FROM THE CONTINUING WITCH HUNT BROUGHT ON BY CORRUPT JOE BIDEN, THE DOJ, DERANGED JACK SMITH, AND THEIR RADICAL LEFT, MARXIST THUGS, WHEN ARE THEY GOING TO DROP ALL CHARGES AGAINST ME, APOLOGIZE, AND RETURN EVERYTHING THAT WAS ILLEGALLY TAKEN (FOURTH AMENDMENT) FROM MY HOME? THIS WAS NOTHING OTHER THAN ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!

According to the federal indictment, Trump had a habit of referring to the documents in his possession as “my boxes,” but he also was caught on tape openly admitting that he never declassified the top secret intel stored at his various golf clubs. That alone makes them the property of the federal government, so Trump can make like Gollum all he wants, but he has an uphill battle on his hands.

(Via Donald Trump on Truth Social)