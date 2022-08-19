Donald Trump revealed that he tested positive for COVID on October 2, 2020, but it was later reported that he may contracted the virus a week prior and still went through his scheduled presidential debate with Joe Biden. Either way, he was airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after tweeting the news (ah, the bad ol’ days). Trump was discharged after only three nights in the hospital, even though he supposedly nearly died, but not before ordering from his favorite restaurant: McDonald’s.

That’s the moment Jared Kushner knew Trump would survive, according to an except from his upcoming memoir published by the New York Post.

The 45th president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reveals in his forthcoming White House memoir that he knew Trump was recovering from his nasty bout of COVID in the fall of 2020 “when he requested one of his favorite meals.”

Trump’s order? “McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake.” That’s what I would get, too, except replace the Big Mac with a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, swap the McD’s fries with Five Guys fries, and, well, the vanilla shake can stay. As for the Filet-o-Fish, I don’t know what that is. I only know it by its real name: the Fish Delight.

