Alex Holder had unprecedented access to the very normal Trump family while making, well, Unprecedented, the latest documentary from the British filmmaker. To promote the miniseries being available on Discovery+ (or whatever the f*ck it’s going to be called this time next year), Holder took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything.

“I miraculously secured access to the Trump family and was able to follow Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and the former President around the country during the final weeks of the Trump 2020 reelection campaign as well as the final weeks of the Trump administration,” he wrote as an introduction. “My world has been flipped upside down since Politico caught wind that Congress was interested in my footage. Now with 2 subpoenas, more projects than I could imagine, and almost 40k Twitter followers, my opportunities have skyrocketed.” Holder confirmed that a day in the life of the Trumps is a “total sh*t show,” but you knew that already. There was also the following exchange:

What smaller moments with/between the family surprised you the most? Eric seemed to be pretty scared of his older brother.

No wonder Holder compared them to the Roys from Succession. He also said that “Eric is probably least like his father but I say this only because Don Jr and Ivanka are very similar to their old man.” As for the other kids, “I didn’t spend enough time with Tiffany or Barron to have much of an opinion. Have you met them?” I’m not sure their own father has.

