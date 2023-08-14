Donald Trump hasn’t used Twitter since 2021, but his account is still a source of fascination (and advice for Robert Pattinson).

Last week, it was reported that special counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for Trump’s now-dormant Twitter account as part of an investigation into the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “The search was so secret that Twitter was initially barred from telling Trump the search warrant had been obtained for his account,” according to CNN, “and the company, now known as ‘X,’ was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the records sought under the search warrant.”

Trump was probably chill about the whole thing, right?

“How dare lowlife prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, break into my former Twitter account without informing me and, indeed, trying to completely hide this atrocity from me,” he wrote in an overnight rant on Truth Social. “Just like the early morning raid of Mar-a-Lago! Why isn’t the DOJ raiding Crooked Joe Biden, the most CORRUPT (and Incompetent!) President in the history of the United States?” Getting the week started on a positive note, I see.

Trump also recently went on the “fake news media” and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” he wrote. I don’t approve of the message, but I do approve of using “slime” as an insult more.

