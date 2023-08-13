Donald Trump has spent the last two-and-a-half years crying 2020 election fraud, even as some in his party are finally admitting he’s wrong. But — and hear us out — what if that’s all been projection? Any fraud that’s been discovered has been on the Trump side. Now there’s even proof that his legal team breached the voting system of a Georgia county mere days before now-president Joe Biden’s certification. And of course he’s not happy about that.

CNN got their hands on texts and emails that connect Trump’s lawyers to a voting systems breach from early January 2021 in Georgia’s Coffee County, which the big guy won by nearly 70% of the vote. Some Trump allies, including a law firm hired by his legal team, were given a “written invitation” from a local elections official. That invitation was then passed on to Bernard Kerik, a Rudy Giuliani conspirator who was desperately searching for evidence of widespread election fraud.

The texts and emails are now in the hands of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis, who is expected to gift Trump with his fourth indictment — a record for U.S. presidents, who have all of them, going back to George Washington, had zero.

When news broke of the breach, Trump did what he always does when caught red-handed: He asserted that the real crime was on the other side, as per Raw Story.

“The only Election Interference that took place in Fulton County, Georgia, was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election, not by me, who simply complained that the Election was Rigged and Stolen,” Trump steamed on Truth Social. “We have Massive and Conclusive Proof, if the Grand Jury would like to see it.”

He added, “Unfortunately, the publicity seeking D.A. isn’t interested in Justice, or this evidence. Also, as in Manhattan, the corrupt DOJ is pushing hard trying to keep Biden in Office. The whole system is dishonest and broken!”

None of this, of course, gibes well with the cryptic comment Trump made after he was asked if he intentionally tried to overturn the election.

