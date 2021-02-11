The Biden administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic just took an optimistic turn. Dr. Fauci stopped by TODAY on Thursday where he delivered some much-needed positive news on COVID vaccine distribution. According to Fauci, all Americans should be eligible for the vaccine in early Spring. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Fauci told Samantha Guthrie. “Virtually everybody and anybody, in any category, could start to get vaccinated.”

While the news should come as a relief as the pandemic has drastically affected the country for almost an entire year, the always even-handed Fauci made sure to temper expectations, which was something he was not encouraged to do during the previous administration. In fact, Fauci’s demeanor noticeably changed once Joe Biden took office, and the trusted physician was no longer facing death threats for telling the American public the truth about the coronavirus. Via PEOPLE:

“It would likely take several more months, just logistically, to get vaccine into people’s arms,” he clarified. “Hopefully, as we get into the middle and end of the summer, we can have accomplished the goal of what we’re talking about — namely, the overwhelming majority of people in this country having gotten vaccinated.”

Thanks to his tireless efforts during the pandemic, along with his over 50 years of work fighting infectious diseases, National Geographic will release a documentary on Fauci later this year. “This film will be an unprecedented, intimate portrait of our nation’s greatest public servant, whose relentless pursuit of truth and devotion to science has never been more important,” the Fauci writers said in a statement.

You can watch Fauci’s interview with TODAY below:

“By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021

(Via TODAY on Twitter)