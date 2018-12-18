This Drag Queen Inspired By The ‘Big Mouth’ Hormone Monstress Gives A Maya Rudolph-Worthy Performance

News & Culture Writer
12.18.18

Netflix

Everyone knows that Maya Rudolph’s Hormone Monstress Connie is the undisputed VIP of Netflix’s Big Mouth. Heck, her pronunciation of the phrase “bubble bath” alone won a very specific TV award on this very website. Connie is so popular, in fact, that she’s recently become the inspiration for Miami-based drag queen Miss Toto, who worked the hormone monstress into her act complete with a bubble bath remix.

And it is magnificent:

Toto even set out a well-deserved thirst trap for Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll, who enthusiastically responded, “You got it. Love the whole thing!!” and tagged the show’s official account as well as Maya Rudolph.

