Everyone knows that Maya Rudolph’s Hormone Monstress Connie is the undisputed VIP of Netflix’s Big Mouth. Heck, her pronunciation of the phrase “bubble bath” alone won a very specific TV award on this very website. Connie is so popular, in fact, that she’s recently become the inspiration for Miami-based drag queen Miss Toto, who worked the hormone monstress into her act complete with a bubble bath remix.
And it is magnificent:
Toto even set out a well-deserved thirst trap for Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll, who enthusiastically responded, “You got it. Love the whole thing!!” and tagged the show’s official account as well as Maya Rudolph.
