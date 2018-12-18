Netflix

Everyone knows that Maya Rudolph’s Hormone Monstress Connie is the undisputed VIP of Netflix’s Big Mouth. Heck, her pronunciation of the phrase “bubble bath” alone won a very specific TV award on this very website. Connie is so popular, in fact, that she’s recently become the inspiration for Miami-based drag queen Miss Toto, who worked the hormone monstress into her act complete with a bubble bath remix.

And it is magnificent:

let’s just relax and take ourselves a nice, hot bubble bath 🧼🛁 pic.twitter.com/XAO6kaG6iH — MISS TOTO (@themisstoto) December 17, 2018

hello my precious, little ravioli 🛁🧼 pic.twitter.com/nBi723GMId — MISS TOTO (@themisstoto) December 17, 2018

Toto even set out a well-deserved thirst trap for Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll, who enthusiastically responded, “You got it. Love the whole thing!!” and tagged the show’s official account as well as Maya Rudolph.

You got it. Love the whole thing!! — nick kroll (@nickkroll) December 17, 2018