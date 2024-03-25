Drea de Matteo is making a lot of money on OnlyFans. How much? More than she ever made starring on one of the best television shows of all-time. “We didn’t make a lot of money on The Sopranos,” she said on the OnlyStans podcast. “I’m one of these actors in the world that never made a ton of money I was on the biggest shows but I never had great representation.”

de Matteo, who won an Emmy for playing the impeccably-dressed Adriana on the HBO series, admits she was being hyperbolic when she claimed OnlyFans saved her life, but not by much. “I probably exaggerated and said I had $10 left in the bank. I probably had maybe $100 or $1,000,” she said.

Those Joey residuals ain’t paying the mortgage, that’s for sure.

de Matteo has over 17,000 subscribers, many of whom have, um, unique requests. “They want to be berated in [Adriana’s] voice, which is crazy,” she said. But she doesn’t necessarily feel comfortable doing that because it wouldn’t be true to who Adriana was as a character. “She was the heart, she was the the moral compass she was the only truly good person on the show,” she explained. “She was innocent she was driven by love all the time.”

You can watch the podcast below.

(Via the Daily Star)