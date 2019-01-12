Getty Image

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has called a lot of people a lot of names, especially during his wrestling career, but he insists he did not call millennials “snowflakes.” The actor, wrestler, and all-around nice guy denied that an apparent interview with a UK news outlet ever happened after he was quoted as accusing people of being too sensitive.

On Friday, the UK news outlet Daily Star published an “exclusive” with Johnson, who was critical of people being too sensitive to the words of others. Johnson apparently used the term “snowflake” to describe millennials who are “looking for a reason to be offended.”

“People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. “That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

The story circulated most of the day Friday, with conservative news outlets in particular relishing a major celebrity maligning a generation with the same tired narratives about progressive-minded people being too sensitive. But Friday evening, Johnson said on Instagram that the “exclusive” interview simply never happened.