Donald Trump is currently trying to wriggle out of that case about mishandling classified documents, but there’s another he’s already lost: The lawsuit brought on by E. Jean Carroll. Back in May, he was found guilty of sexual misconduct and defamation — then promptly went on national TV and defamed her again. Late last month he also countersued Carroll, claiming that it was really she who defamed him…by claiming he raped her. But Carroll’s legal team doesn’t seem too worried.

In the counterclaim, Trump’s lawyers try to argue that Carroll “made these false statements with actual malice and ill will with an intent to significantly and spitefully harm and attack [Trump’s] reputation, as these false statements were clearly contrary to the jury verdict.” They also claimed Carroll caused Trump “inordinate” harm by claiming he used “not only used his fingers, but also his penis” in his alleged assault.

But as per Raw Story, Carroll’s lawyers slammed and dragged Trump’s legal move. “Trump’s ‘tit for tat’ counterclaim is nothing more than his latest effort to spin his loss at trial,” they said in a statement. “While that might read like an article penned by Andy Borowitz in the New Yorker or by a writer at the Onion, it’s actually the theory of the counterclaim that Trump now purports to assert in this action.”

Carroll’s legal team asked that the countersuit be tossed, saying, “here in federal court, where logic and reason rather than satire prevail, it is clear that Trump’s new counterclaim for defamation should be dismissed with prejudice.”

In the meantime, Carroll is suing Trump again because, well, he keeps defaming her. He also at least once let slip that he probably did at least grope her. Carroll is also suing him in a separate case about comments he made about her while in office, which Trump has tried to stall by saying his then-presidency protects him from legal action. But as per The New York Times, the Justice Department announced they were no longer sticking by that argument.

(Via Raw Story)