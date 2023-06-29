Even after a civil court found him liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Caroll, former president Donald Trump has continued to insist that he “never met her.” His lawyers, however, appear ready to concede otherwise.

While filing a motion that argues Trump deserves a new trial because he was only found liable for sexual abuse and not rape, Joe Tacopina and his legal team made an interesting remark that flies in the face of Trump’s insistence that he’s never met Carroll or even knows who she is.

“The purported sexual abuse found by the Jury could have only included alleged groping of Plaintiff’s intimate parts through clothing, which is clearly not rape,” Trump’s attorneys wrote.

To be clear, you’re not reading things wrong. Trump’s attorneys are arguing that since Trump didn’t rape Carroll, which would involve forced intercourse, he shouldn’t have to pay the $2 million ordered by the jury.

Via Raw Story:

“Here, Plaintiff was not raped, was not diagnosed with any injury, and Plaintiff does not even argue that the battery had an effect on her career,” the attorneys wrote. “Consequently, the Jury’s $2 million award was clearly motivated by sympathy rather than by evidence of harm, and the Court should grant a new trial as to compensatory damages for the battery claim, or grant a remittitur of such award to an amount no more than $400,000.”

While Trump’s team is trying to get a new trial, Carroll has been successful in adding more damages thanks to Trump going on CNN hours after the verdict and basically repeating all of the things that got him sued in the first place. Our former president isn’t very smart, everybody.

(Via Raw Story)