Last week the frontunner for the GOP’s presidential ticket was ordered by a jury to pay $83.3 million to a woman he’s said to have sexually assaulted. The former president, who acted like a petulant child throughout the trial, has sworn to appeal the decision. But when/if writer E. Jean Carroll, who’s sued him for defamation twice so far, gets that fortune, she wants to spend it in ways that make him even angrier than he is already.

“I’d like to give the money to something Donald Trump hates,” Carroll said on Good Morning America, per Raw Story. “If it will cause him pain for something, to give money to certain things. Perhaps a fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump.”

There sure are a lot of women who have alleged that Trump assaulted or sexually harassed them. Not that his dedicated fanbase cares. Again, this guy, who racked up four indictments last year totaling 91 criminal charges, is killing it in the polls, at least among GOP voters.

Elsewhere during Carroll’s GMA appearance, she talked about what it was like to see Trump, who she claims raped her in a department store dressing room in the ‘90s, in court.

“He was like nothing, like an emperor without clothes,” Carroll said. “All my terror leading up to it, and there he is. He’s just something in a suit.” Seeing him without his usual posse, just standing there in court he was, she said he had “no power. He was zero.”

On Monday, The View found creative way to weigh in on the enormous sum Trump owes Carroll, walking onstage to the theme from his old TV show, The Apprentice.

(Via Raw Story)