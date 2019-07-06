California’s Second Earthquake In Two Days Inspired Interesting Reactions On Twitter

07.06.19 23 mins ago

Getty Image

The July 4 holiday was not a peaceful one, at least on the west coast. While those on the east were mostly chilling, or mocking the president for claiming there were airports during the Revolutionary War, those on the other side of the country were hit by not one but two significant earthquakes, and in as many days.

On Thursday, aka Independence Day, the state was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which was centered around Ridgecrest and could be felt all around southern California. A mere day later, another one hit, also around Ridgecrest and this one bigger, clocking in at 7.1 on the Richter scale.

Ridgecrest was affected the most, the quakes causing gas leaks, fires, and water main breaks. Around 130 residents wound up in shelters, as per CNN. Some towns, including Trona, have lost power and water. Several injuries have been reported, but no deaths have been noted. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.

Around The Web

TAGSCALIFORNIAEARTHQUAKE
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP