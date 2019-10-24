There was a lot to unpack in Joe Rogan’s chat with fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden on his podcast this week, from how your smartphone is secretly (or not so secretly?) spying on you, to his criticism of Putin and the Russian government, and whether he’ll ever be able to return home again. However one fascinating yet somewhat overlooked tidbit was when Snowden was asked about the possibility of extraterrestrials visiting earth, and if the United States government has been covering up evidence of it.

His response was certainly a buzzkill to Rogen, and anyone else who so desperately wants to believe that there’s proof of alien life out there. “I know, Joe, I know you want there to be aliens,” he answered. “I know Neil deGrasse Tyson badly wants there to be aliens. And there probably are, right?”

But the idea that we’re hiding them — if we are hiding them — I had ridiculous access to the networks of the NSA, the CIA, the military, all these groups. I couldn’t find anything. So if it’s hidden, and it could be hidden, it’s hidden really damn well, even from people who are on the inside.”

So what he’s saying then, is that there is a chance? It seems highly unlikely that the United States would be able to conceal such evidence from even our most highly classified intelligence agencies. But on the other hand, if we did have proof of aliens one would have to assume that information would exist on an extremely “need to know” basis.

In other words, the truth may still be out there. Unless it’s not?

