With just precious few weeks leading to quite possibly the most important midterm election of our entire lives, pressure to register to vote is at an all-time high. If you’ve been on Twitter, you’ve likely seen your favorite celebrities encouraging registration and voter turnout.

Some media outlets are so desperate to get people to register to vote that they’ve even started employing trickery tactics, such as this tweet by Elle on Thursday that salaciously suggested that Kim Kardashian and Kayne West had split up. Given West’s increasingly frequent public meltdowns and questionable support for President Trump, it was the news gossip hounds were dying for.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are splitting up 😱💔 https://t.co/epwKG7aSBg pic.twitter.com/u7qqojWVlR — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 18, 2018

Unfortunately, hopes of Kardashian drama were dashed when the link simply led to a voter registration form.

While the heart was no doubt in the right place, the tweet was problematic in a number of ways. First and foremost, as many people pointed out, that Elle assumed its readers were too vapid to register to vote on their own, and had to be tricked into doing so with a celebrity gossip ruse.