It’s been a weird six months since Elon Musk took over Twitter. Among other headaches, there are no longer blue check marks verifying if a famous or notable account is legit, unless Musk foists it upon them. Even the business account verifications are a mess. Musk seems unhappy there, too. How does the service’s creator and ex-honcho feel about it? Not great!

As per Insider, Jack Dorsey was asked about Musk on Bluesky, his Twitter alternative, with someone wondering if he’d prove to be the “best possible” steward. His reply was blunt.

“No. Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad,” Dorsey wrote. “Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south.”

Dorsey reflected on the drawn-out purchase of Twitter, which found Musk spending months trying to wriggle out of a potential deal, only to suddenly go all-in.

“If Elon or anyone wanted to buy the company, all they had to do was name a price that the board felt was better than what the company could do independently. This is true for every public company. Was I optimistic? Yes. Did I have final say? No. I think he should have walked away and paid the $1b.”

It’s a 180 from Dorsey’s position this time last year, around when Musk was first flirting with buying the company.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company,” Dorsey wrote back then. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

So much for that.

(Via Insider)