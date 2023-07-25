Elon Musk
Would You Be Shocked To Learn That The Letter X-Obsessed Owner Of Twitter Wasted No Time Speculating That Bronny James’ Cardiac Episode May Be Vaccine-Related?

Elon Musk didn’t waste a second pushing anti-vaxx conspiracy theories after news broke that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice. You would think Musk would have his hands full with his disastrous Twitter rebrand, but nope, the embattled CEO immediately jumped at the opportunity to blame the COVID vaccine for James’ medical emergency.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing,” Musk said in response to a tweet reporting James’ condition. “Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

Thankfully, James, who is the son of basketball superstar Lebron James, is doing well. His family released a statement thanking the medical teams and athletic staff for their efforts.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement said via CNN. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Nevertheless, Musk’s remarks are particularly ghoulish and dangerous given his tweets are systematically boosted by the Twitter algorithm. People wasted no time calling out Musk for pushing anti-vax conspiracy theories under the guise of “just asking questions.”

You can see some of the reactions below:

