While Ted Cruz has fled the state of Texas amid the fallout from a climate disaster, Elon Musk is left behind and furious about the condition of the state’s electrical grid that still has hundreds of thousands of people without power. A winter storm has wreaked havoc on Texas and its privately-ran electrical system, as freezing temperatures, broken pipes and other infrastructure nightmares causing people to be without both water and power in some regions of the state.

It’s why people are so mad about Cruz flying to Cancun with his family, seemingly taking a vacation in the middle of a dangerous disaster for his constitutes. But Elon Musk is also worried about businesses, especially after he made it clear he wants to do business in Austin. And he tweeted that the company behind the power grid, ERCOT, is “not earning that R.”

.@ERCOT_ISO is not earning that R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2021

According to CNN, Musk officially moved from California to Austin in 2020 after a dispute with the state about coronavirus safety. And he’s currently building a Tesla factory in Texas, which is currently struggling with the crisis that has left the privately-maintained power grid in a state of failure for days. That story also has some reports of people sleeping in their Teslas in Texas to stay warm.

Meanwhile, Musk continues to post memes and about meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, though he did retweet an image of a snowy Tesla factory in Texas as well.