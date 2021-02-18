Back in January, Seth Rogen spent days roasting “fascist” Ted Cruz for tweeting a hilariously ill-informed take on the Paris Climate Agreement, and now, Rogen is back to feast on what could be the biggest political blunder of Cruz’s career, which is pretty impressive given his track record of repeated self-owns. The Texas senator was caught flying to a resort in Cancun while his state is still reeling from an historic winter storm that has left millions without power and water. It was a bad look all around, and Rogen didn’t waste a golden opportunity to drag Cruz for the brazenly callous trip.

“I think @SenTedCruz is desperately trying to rebrand from the ‘inspired a deadly insurrection’ motherf*cker to the ‘left my constituents to freeze to death so I could go to Cancun’ motherf*cker, but luckily he can be both,” Rogen tweeted. “He’s just that big a motherf*cker.”

I think @SenTedCruz is desperately trying to rebrand from the “inspired a deadly insurrection” motherfucker to the “left my constituents to freeze to death so I could go to Cancun” motherfucker, but luckily he can be both. He’s just that big a motherfucker. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 18, 2021

Just to put an emphasis on how big of a PR nightmare Cruz is facing, the news of him trying to quietly slip out of the country didn’t fully start to break until very late Wednesday evening, but by Thursday morning, he was already trying to fly back to Texas according to unconfirmed reports.

Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021

Even for Ted Cruz, the Cancun trip is an extraordinarily bad move. While the Texas senator has a long history of bumbling into embarrassing situations on social media, leaving your constitutions to freeze to death is a whole other level. What makes the move especially Cruz-ian is that earlier in the week, he actually showed a hint of self-awareness by acknowledging that maybe he shouldn’t have mocked California when it suffered rolling blackouts in the summer. For a brief moment, it seemed like Cruz actually had a heart — and then he hopped on a plane to get his resort on while millions of Texans struggled to stay warm in their own homes.

(Via Seth Rogen on Twitter)