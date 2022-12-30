Tesla’s stock price is rapidly plummeting as Twitter becomes increasingly infested with server crashes and right-wing trolls, so what better time for Elon Musk to put his energy into helping out… Hooters? The mammary-focused restaurant chain reached out to the Twitter CEO after a false report that went viral earlier in the week.

According to the now-debunked claim, Hooters is “shutting down and rebranding” because “millennials aren’t that into boobs.” Of all the fires happening on Twitter, Hooters potentially closing is what caught Musk’s eye, and he responded to a tweet pushing the false report.

“Can’t tell if satire or real,” Musk tweeted.

Can’t tell if satire or real — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

Knowing that any tweet Musk replies to gets boosted by Twitter’s algorithm, Hootie, the social media account for Hooters jumped in with a plea for Musk to set the record straight.

“Elon if you could let the world know that millennials do in fact love boobs that would be really cool,” Hootie tweeted, to which Musk simply replied, “Phew.”

Phew — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

While Musk’s reply will go a long way in amplifying Hooters’ tweet debunking the false rebranding story, the company wisely went the traditional media route and issued a statement to the Associated Press.