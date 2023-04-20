This week saw a real meeting of the minds as Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson where the two proceeded to tackle the greatest societal problem of our time: how much they like to have sex.

During the course of the supremely weird and creepy interview, the two exchanged several awkward laughs and confused looks, which The Daily Show conveniently edited together for a hilarious supercut below:

As for the actual content of Tucker and Elon’s interview, well, again, they were both concerned with how sex (which they love) isn’t making enough babies anymore thanks to birth control and abortion (which they hate).

“I’m sort of worried that hey, civilization, if we don’t make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization’s going to crumble,” Musk mused. “The old question of like, will civilization end with a bang or a whimper? Well, it’s currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers, which is depressing as hell.”

The Twitter CEO then went right one of his cringey puns: “I’d rather go out with a bang.” Needless to say, there was no shortage of weird, creepy laughter after that one.

(Via The Daily Show on Twitter)