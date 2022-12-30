Even before Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the site had often been described as a toilet bowl and, now, it might be taking that descriptor literally. According to a new report, Musk allegedly fired the entire janitorial staff at the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters just before the holidays, which has led to some pretty gross working conditions. The move was reportedly made as part of Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting measures, and oh, also the janitors went on strike for better pay. Can’t have that!

The situation isn’t being helped by Musk reportedly looking to consolidate Twitter’s working spaces and most likely abandon the San Francisco building where Musk has already missed rent payments. In the process, he’s condensed workers onto the same floors, which is not great when there’s no janitorial staff around to clean things up, and more pressingly, restock the toilet paper.

Via The New York Times:

That has left the office in disarray. With people packed into more confined spaces, the smell of leftover takeout food and body odor has lingered on the floors, according to four current and former employees. Bathrooms have grown dirty, these people said. And because janitorial services have largely been ended, some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home.

While those working conditions downright stink, Twitter employees can take comfort in the fact that Musk managed to help out at least one business this week. The social media CEO came to the rescue of Hooters after a false report that it was closing because millennials don’t like boobs went viral. Sure, Twitter employees are working in a turd swamp, but at least they live in a world where Hooters is going to be just fine. You gotta look for the silver lining.

