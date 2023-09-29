elon-musk-cowboy-hat.jpg
Elon Musk Wanted To Look Like A Cowboy During His Visit To The Border, But May Have Worn His Hat Backwards

Elon Musk took time off from painfully flirting with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday to visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He wanted to get an “unfiltered” view of the situation — and an excuse to wear a cowboy hat.

“Let me preface by also saying that I am, you know, as an immigrant to the United States, I’m extremely pro-immigrant,” Musk said, according to The Hill. “I believe that we need a greatly expanded legal immigration system and that we should let anyone in the country who is hardworking and honest and will be a contributor to the United States.” He added that he’s “very much in favor of expanded legal immigration” and that “anyone who is hardworking and honest” should be let in, but from his vantage point in Eagle Pass, Texas, “what we’re seeing here are, in some cases, some pretty extreme individuals coming through… obviously not suggesting everyone is like this.”

Musk made these remarks on X, but his first attempt to “engage in citizen journalism” was interrupted by technical problems. Hm, that sounds familiar. Things got so bad, he sent a company-wide email with only three words: “Please fix this.” Eventually, the livestream started working smoothly, but while it was down, someone should have told Elon to fix his hat.

