Elon Musk took time off from painfully flirting with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday to visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He wanted to get an “unfiltered” view of the situation — and an excuse to wear a cowboy hat.

“Let me preface by also saying that I am, you know, as an immigrant to the United States, I’m extremely pro-immigrant,” Musk said, according to The Hill. “I believe that we need a greatly expanded legal immigration system and that we should let anyone in the country who is hardworking and honest and will be a contributor to the United States.” He added that he’s “very much in favor of expanded legal immigration” and that “anyone who is hardworking and honest” should be let in, but from his vantage point in Eagle Pass, Texas, “what we’re seeing here are, in some cases, some pretty extreme individuals coming through… obviously not suggesting everyone is like this.”

Musk made these remarks on X, but his first attempt to “engage in citizen journalism” was interrupted by technical problems. Hm, that sounds familiar. Things got so bad, he sent a company-wide email with only three words: “Please fix this.” Eventually, the livestream started working smoothly, but while it was down, someone should have told Elon to fix his hat.

Elon should invent some sort of electric device that warns him if he puts a cowboy hat on backwards when he’s trying to look cool. https://t.co/MOKSFCVsWO — Davram (@davramdavram) September 29, 2023

elon in the cowboy hat got the same vibes as the outfits rich women make when they thrift pic.twitter.com/LYYRuXPTsE — Im @leftatlondon on other websites too (HINT HINT) (@LeftAtLondon) September 29, 2023

Howdy y’all. I’m the Sheriff of making the worst posts you’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/HaYJM0BL6Y — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 29, 2023

guys go to texas one time and get a vaguely unsettling group of middle aged background guys pic.twitter.com/SyfgyPCATH — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) September 29, 2023

personal assistant: sir your cowboy hat is on backwards elon musk: perhaps it is the simulation that is backwards — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) September 29, 2023

LMAO Elon Musk accidentally wore his cowboy hat backwards during his cosplay cowboy on the border stunt. https://t.co/oPvJ1FOubU pic.twitter.com/JzShdE3oU2 — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) September 29, 2023

Shoutout to whoever told elon his hat was on the right way — eve6 (@Eve6) September 29, 2023

